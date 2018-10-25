Dr. Fang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacy Fang, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacy Fang, MD
Dr. Stacy Fang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Fang's Office Locations
Permanente Medical Group Inc.2238 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 833-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
It's always difficult choosing a new doctor but so happy with my decision to see Dr. Stacy Fang. She was incredibly empathetic, patient, educational and personable. I felt in great hands the entire time and that all my questions and concerned were addressed in a thorough manner. It's also obvious that she invests time to stay abreast of recent studies, findings, technology in the space. Thank you Dr. Fang.
About Dr. Stacy Fang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
