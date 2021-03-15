Overview

Dr. Stacy Frankel, MD is a Dermatologist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center.



Dr. Frankel works at Ralph Zagha MD in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.