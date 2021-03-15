Dr. Stacy Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Frankel, MD
Dr. Stacy Frankel, MD is a Dermatologist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center.
Florida Institute Health2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 205, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 652-0246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Florida Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Frankel is the best dermatologist I have ever been to. Any problems that show up on my skin are promptly handled. I recommend her highly.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982638961
- Ma Jackson Meml Hosp
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Dermatology
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frankel speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
