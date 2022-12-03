Dr. Stacy Frye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Frye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stacy Frye, MD
Dr. Stacy Frye, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Specialist in Lansing, MI. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
Dr. Frye works at
Dr. Frye's Office Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Orthopedics) - Lansing3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (616) 267-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Advantage
- Health Net
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frye?
She is an amazing dr!
About Dr. Stacy Frye, MD
- Pediatric Non-Surgical Orthopedics
- English
- 1689871576
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Michigan State University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frye works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Frye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.