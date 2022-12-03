See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Lansing, MI
Dr. Stacy Frye, MD

Pediatric Non-Surgical Orthopedics
Dr. Stacy Frye, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Specialist in Lansing, MI. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital

Dr. Frye works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Orthopedics) - Lansing in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Frye's Office Locations

    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Orthopedics) - Lansing
    3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 (616) 267-2600

Bone Scan
McMurray's Test
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Cognitive Assessment Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Golden Rule
    HAP Insurance
    Health Advantage
    Health Net
    HealthPlus of Michigan
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    McLaren Health Plan
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Medicare
    Molina Healthcare
    NGS CoreSource
    Priority Health
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Dec 03, 2022
    She is an amazing dr!
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Stacy Frye, MD

    Pediatric Non-Surgical Orthopedics
    Dr. Stacy Frye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Frye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Frye works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Orthopedics) - Lansing in Lansing, MI.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Frye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

