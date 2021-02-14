Overview

Dr. Stacy Haynes, MD is a Dermatologist in Oxford, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Haynes works at Anniston Dermatology Center in Oxford, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.