Overview

Dr. Stacy Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.



Dr. Jones works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.