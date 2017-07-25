Dr. Klepeiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacy Klepeiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacy Klepeiss, MD is a Dermatologist in State College, PA.

Locations
Geisinger Clinic200 Scenery Dr, State College, PA 16801 Directions (614) 231-4560
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (814) 231-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klepeiss is very, knowledgeable, friendly, and proactive with your care. Her body checks are very thorough, and she makes you feel comfortable. Her staff is friendly and competent. I trust Dr. Klepeiss.
About Dr. Stacy Klepeiss, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1073727251
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klepeiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klepeiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Klepeiss has seen patients for Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klepeiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Klepeiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klepeiss.
