Dr. Stacy Klepeiss, MD is a Dermatologist in State College, PA.



Dr. Klepeiss works at Geisinger Medical Group in State College, PA with other offices in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.