Dr. Stacy Krisher, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Southampton, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stacy Krisher, MD

Dr. Stacy Krisher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southampton, PA. 

Dr. Krisher works at Comprehensive Breast Care Sgn in Southampton, PA with other offices in Bensalem, PA and Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krisher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Breast Care Surgeons
    45 2nd Street Pike Ste 100, Southampton, PA 18966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 633-3456
  2. 2
    Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital
    3300 Tillman Dr, Bensalem, PA 19020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 633-3456
  3. 3
    Hrh Transitional Care Unit
    1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 633-3456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    About Dr. Stacy Krisher, MD

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • 1023037546
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacy Krisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krisher has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

