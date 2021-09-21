Overview of Dr. Stacy Le, MD

Dr. Stacy Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at North Cross Cardiology PC in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.