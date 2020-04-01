Dr. Stacy Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Leonard, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacy Leonard, MD
Dr. Stacy Leonard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leonard's Office Locations
Wadley Regional Medical Center1000 Pine St, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 798-7317
Texarkana OB/GYN1002 Texas Blvd Ste 501, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 794-0888
Hospital Affiliations
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was just as it should be.
About Dr. Stacy Leonard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.