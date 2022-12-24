Dr. Stacy Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Lynch, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Menomonee Falls, WI. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Orthopaedic, Sports and Spine CenterN91 W 15750 Fls Pkwy, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Directions (414) 286-4762
- Froedtert West Bend Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lynch is so professional. She explains things well and shows compassion. I have complete confidence in her and would highly recommend her to family and friends.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MAYO CLINIC
- MAYO CLINIC
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lynch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
