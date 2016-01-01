Dr. Stacy Mandras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Mandras, MD
Dr. Stacy Mandras, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Advanced Lung Disease at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 402, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Washington University - Barnes-Jewish Hospital|Washington University/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- University of Maryland Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Maryland Hospital System
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Mandras speaks Spanish.
