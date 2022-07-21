Overview

Dr. Stacy McClure, MD is a Dermatologist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. McClure works at Dermatology Associates of La Grange in La Grange Highlands, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.