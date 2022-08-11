See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Stacy Moulder, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stacy Moulder, MD

Dr. Stacy Moulder, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.

Dr. Moulder works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moulder's Office Locations

    Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-2121
    1155 Pressler St Unit 1354, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-2817

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukocytosis
Neutropenia
Anemia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 11, 2022
    I traveled to MDA from the Midwest, specifically for a second opinion and stayed 7 months for treatment. Dr. Moulder’s well trained clinical team guided me thru Triple Negative Metaplastic Breast Cancer treatment up thru the hand off for my surgery. After recovery, I came every 6 months to see her and she continued to follow me from afar for 5 years and still will return my emails. Dr. Moulder definitely cares about her patients! For those of you who may get caught up in the scheduling process, I would encourage you to be patient and follow up. MDA is a BIG and SPECIAL place, be your own or your family member’s advocate. Once you get registered and get your appointment, it goes pretty fast. I thank the Lord every day for the care that not only Dr. Moulder gave me but everyone there at MD Anderson.
    Kelly — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Stacy Moulder, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184725111
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacy Moulder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moulder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moulder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moulder works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moulder’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moulder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moulder.

