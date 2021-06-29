Overview of Dr. Stacy Ong, MD

Dr. Stacy Ong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Ong works at North Austin Urology in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Polyuria and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.