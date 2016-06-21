Overview

Dr. Stacy Ostrow, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Ostrow works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Athlete's Foot and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.