Dr. Stacy Pacheco, DDS
Dr. Stacy Pacheco, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / School of Dentistry.
Bellecare Dental1530 Bellevue Way SE Ste A, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 578-5308
I've visited Dr. Pacheco for the last 5 years. She is prompt, does a great job of explaining the procedures, and is consistent with approach. She often does the cleaning as well and it is FABULOUS and pain free! With past dentists, giving shots has been painful and multiple shots have been required. This has never occurred with Dr. Pacheco. Also, she does not lecture - which I love! Best of all, her visits are quick. I've been reluctant to visit dentists regularly in the past due to bad experiences, but have gone regularly every 6 months with Dr. Pacheco and don't even dread it. I highly recommend her!
- Dentistry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1649465949
- University of Southern California / School of Dentistry
Dr. Pacheco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacheco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pacheco using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pacheco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacheco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacheco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacheco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacheco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.