Dr. Stacy Sims, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Powder Springs, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Ehi Pharmacy Solutions Llc.5041 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs, GA 30127 Directions (770) 422-8505
Carlos Alarcon MD699 Church St NE Ste 220, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-8505
Carlos Alarcon MD3475 Dallas Hwy SW Ste 410, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (770) 422-8505
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I originally was seeing a different obgyn but one particular day I needed to be seen asap. Well, five years later and Dr. Sims is my primary obgyn. She has been around for each fibroid procedure (3) and made the decision really easy for me when deciding the best option. I love her personality, laughs we share and just genuine person. I trust and respect her and would refer her to everyone.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.