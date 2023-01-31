Overview of Dr. Stacy Stephenson, MD

Dr. Stacy Stephenson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Stephenson works at Univ. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.