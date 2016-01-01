See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Stacy Symanski, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Stacy Symanski, MD

Dr. Stacy Symanski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Symanski works at NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY in Chicago, IL.

Dr. Symanski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Stacy Symanski, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1629029038
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Symanski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Symanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Symanski works at NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Symanski’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Symanski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Symanski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Symanski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Symanski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

