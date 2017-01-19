Dr. Whitelock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacy Whitelock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacy Whitelock, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
1
Internal Medicine Office2141 N Harbor Blvd Ste 25000, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 626-8650
2
St Jude Heritage Dermatology Laboratory # 34300 Rose Dr, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 577-6680
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and competent
About Dr. Stacy Whitelock, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
