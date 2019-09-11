See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Stacy Uyekubo, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
2.6 (22)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stacy Uyekubo, MD

Dr. Stacy Uyekubo, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from U C San Francisco and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Uyekubo works at Psychiatry Group Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Uyekubo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry Group Hawaii, Ltd
    735 BISHOP ST, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 234-3421
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Burnout
Depressive Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Stress
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Grief
Job Stress
Major Depressive Disorder
Medication Management
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Phase of Life Problem
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Psychotherapy Services
Psychotherapy With Medication Management
Relationship Issues
Sleep Disorders
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 11, 2019
    She always cares about my wellbeing and doesn't just throw meds at me to fix things! She's always willing to change meds for me if I'm not ok with what I'm taking, and she really does want to know what's going on in my life. She also texts me if I'm late or forgot an appointment, which is super helpful!
    Sydney — Sep 11, 2019
    About Dr. Stacy Uyekubo, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447320031
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford Hosp & Clinics
    Internship
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    • U C San Francisco
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
