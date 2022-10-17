Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacy Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacy Weiss, MD
Dr. Stacy Weiss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stacy Weiss is my primary ob/gyn provider at Woodland Hills hospital. I had my medical condition during my first pregnancy and delivered a premature baby at 32 weeks. It was back in year 2015 and at Minnesota. After my no so good experience, I avoided the fact of becoming a mother for the second time. But after a long 6 years we wanted to take another shot. Dr. Stacie Wise is my doctor for my second pregnancy. I completed my full term yesterday due to her fantastic diagnosis and suggestion. She is very straight forward in her approach (I like such people) and is very knowledgeable. Overall, she is an awesome doctor. I am grateful near you Dr. Weiss.
About Dr. Stacy Weiss, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841359460
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.