Dr. Stafford Goldstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Terrence J Duffy MD1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 485, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 876-0437
Woodburn Endoscopy Center Pllc3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 109, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 876-0437
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 876-0437
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
5 colonoscopies by Dr Goldstein over past 20 years. He has my complete trust as a practitioner, and is very empathetic with the patient. Answers every question and concern with good humor and patience.
- 47 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.