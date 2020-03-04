Dr. Stafford Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stafford Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stafford Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarks Green, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from St. Georges University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Scranton Heart Institute, P.C.102 N Abington Rd Ste 103, Clarks Green, PA 18411 Directions (570) 586-0246
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I had an extremely informative followup meeting with Dr. Smith's nurse assistant, Lori, on March 3, 2020. This was a followup discussion of all previous tests including a chemical stress test being the first and a heart echo being the last. I now understand how a heart works and how my heart is doing. Thank you Lori. I totally agree with the likelihood of recommending Dr. Smith.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1710913736
- Medical College of Virginia
- Philadelphia Heart Ins
- St. Georges University
- University of South Florida
