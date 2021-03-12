Dr. Stamatios Psarros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Psarros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stamatios Psarros, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Reading, PA.
Dr. Psarros' Office Locations
1
Spine and Brain Neurosurgery Center601 Spruce St, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 375-4567
2
Reading Hospital Occupational Health Services420 S 5th Ave, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was told he’s top notch, and I’m extremely thankful he performed my surgery. After struggling for 2 years of pain in my lower back and legs I was fused L5 S1. I’m now full strength and back enjoying everyday activities!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1801853015
Dr. Psarros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Psarros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Psarros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Psarros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Psarros.
