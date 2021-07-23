See All Otolaryngologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Stanley Potocki Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (122)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Potocki Jr, MD

Dr. Stanley Potocki Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Potocki Jr works at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Potocki Jr's Office Locations

    Covenant Medical Center
    3802 22nd St Ste 100, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 792-5331
    Covenant Surgicenter Ltd
    2301 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 725-8801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Tinnitus

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 23, 2021
    I arrive early and I was in an exam room in less than 5 minutes. I was seen by the doctor in just s few minutes. After answering a few questions the next step in my treatment was decided. In less than 15 minutes I was on my way home.
    — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Stanley Potocki Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548209810
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Potocki Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potocki Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Potocki Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Potocki Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Potocki Jr works at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Potocki Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Potocki Jr has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potocki Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Potocki Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potocki Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potocki Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potocki Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

