Dr. Tolkachjov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stan Tolkachjov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stan Tolkachjov, MD is a Dermatologist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic
Dr. Tolkachjov works at
Locations
-
1
Epiphany Dermatology - Lewisville, TX1640 FM 544 Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75056 Directions (972) 395-1101Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Epiphany Dermatology - Rockwall2504 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (214) 771-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr T explains the Mohs reason. Today he did 2 Squamous n ears and a Basal. I have had Mohs before w him cancer gone w little to no scary. He has a professional and friendly team. Drs Rachael Earnest, Reidstraw. Nurses Vicki, Julie, Gicela who numb me gentle and assist. The phone surgery coordinator are efficient and polite worked me in. I am 85 active Senior w Long history of skin cancer. Dr T and Team are the BEST . Thank you.
About Dr. Stan Tolkachjov, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1952662868
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Emory University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
