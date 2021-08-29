Dr. Stanford Gittlen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gittlen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanford Gittlen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanford Gittlen, MD
Dr. Stanford Gittlen, MD is a Pulmonologist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Gittlen works at
Dr. Gittlen's Office Locations
Bucks County Medical Associates2003 Lower State Rd Unit 110, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 348-1310
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Gittlen saved my life when i was a teenager in the 90s. I went into anaphylactic shock from a peanut allergy. I am 46 now and doing well only because of this dr's abilities as a pulmonary/respiratory surgeon. I can attest that were it not for him, i would not be alive today.
About Dr. Stanford Gittlen, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124133590
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gittlen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gittlen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gittlen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gittlen works at
Dr. Gittlen has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gittlen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gittlen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gittlen.
