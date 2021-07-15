Overview of Dr. Stanford Rapp, DO

Dr. Stanford Rapp, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tecumseh, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Rapp works at ProMedica Physicians Neurology in Tecumseh, MI with other offices in Toledo, OH, Defiance, OH and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.