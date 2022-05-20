Overview of Dr. Stanford Shoss, MD

Dr. Stanford Shoss, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Shoss works at Houston Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.