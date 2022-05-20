Dr. Stanford Shoss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanford Shoss, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanford Shoss, MD
Dr. Stanford Shoss, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Shoss' Office Locations
Sugar Land Office16545 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 649-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit to Dr. Shoss and I was pleased. He was very thorough in examining and taking care of the reason for my visit, as well as very clear in his answers to my questions. I’ve already scheduled my next appointment with Dr, Shoss for 6 months from now.
About Dr. Stanford Shoss, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972587129
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Baylor University
- Tulane University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
