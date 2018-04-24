Overview of Dr. Stanford Tack, MD

Dr. Stanford Tack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tack works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, LLC in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL and Lindenhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.