Overview

Dr. Stanislav Goykhman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edgewater, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Nizhny Novgorod State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Goykhman works at Brescia & Migliaccio Women's Health in Edgewater, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ, Bayonne, NJ and Lyndhurst, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.