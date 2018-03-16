Dr. Stanislav Goykhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goykhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanislav Goykhman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stanislav Goykhman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edgewater, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Nizhny Novgorod State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Contemporary Womens Health Care LLC968 River Rd Ste 203, Edgewater, NJ 07020
BHMG-United Medical Group-Clifton300 Parker Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011
Bayonne Office988 Broadway Ste 201, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Diabetes Endocrinology and Weight loss986 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020
BHMG United Medical612 Rutherford Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
United Medial Group533 LEXINGTON AVE, Clifton, NJ 07011
Bayonne Medical Center
Hudson Regional Hospital
Jersey City Medical Center
Palisades Medical Center
I appreciate the care Dr. Goykhman and his staff take with patients. I would rather have this and know others have been cared for as well than have an on the dot appointment time. When I was in today for an ultrasound, I was impressed to see the office take a walk-in from someone who needed care. I appreciate his perspectives, knowledge, & humanity. He readily engages dialogue about conditions & treatment options & care plans with patients. He's always willing to clarify medical terms when asked
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
26 years of experience
English, Russian and Spanish
Creighton University Medical Center|New York University Medical Center
Easton Hospital
Easton Hosp/Hahnemann U
Nizhny Novgorod State Medical Academy
Dr. Goykhman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goykhman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goykhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goykhman has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dr. Goykhman speaks Russian and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Goykhman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goykhman.
