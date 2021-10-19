Overview

Dr. Stanislav Weiner, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Titus Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.