Dr. Stanislav Zhuk, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanislav Zhuk, MD

Dr. Stanislav Zhuk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Zhuk works at Retina Associates in Metairie, LA with other offices in Gulfport, MS, Thibodaux, LA and Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zhuk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walter E Eversmeyer III MD Apmc
    4315 Houma Blvd Ste 201, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 456-9061
  2. 2
    Hogan Eye Clinic P. A.
    351 Cowan Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 456-9061
  3. 3
    Accurate Eye Care LLC
    900 Canal Blvd Ste 3, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 456-9061
  4. 4
    1311 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 456-9061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stanislav Zhuk, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922201870
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanislav Zhuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

