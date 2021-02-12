Overview of Dr. Stanislav Zhuk, MD

Dr. Stanislav Zhuk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Zhuk works at Retina Associates in Metairie, LA with other offices in Gulfport, MS, Thibodaux, LA and Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.