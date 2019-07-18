Overview

Dr. Stanislaw Maslanka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Maslanka works at SAMaslanka Jr MD SC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.