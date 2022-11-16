Overview of Dr. Stanitia Davis, DPM

Dr. Stanitia Davis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Mississippi Foot Clinic in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.