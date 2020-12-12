Dr. Stanley Adkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Adkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stanley Adkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Adkins Medical Group PC5162 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 6, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 300-0370
Johnstone Family Practice7855 S Emerson Ave Ste H, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 300-0370
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
I've been a patient of Dr. Adkins for several years, and I'm happy that I found him. He listens, he takes notes, and he's never in a hurry to send you on your way. Dr. Adkins will explain conditions and even draw pictures to assure your understanding. In the big healthcare systems, you get ten or fifteen minutes to see the doctor--not so at Dr. Adkins. He found that my HDL/LDL was out of balance, and he treated the condition until it reversed. Another commenter said that Dr. Adkins couldn't remember their condition between visits, I ask you, who could? My only complaint is with the phone system, but that's the bane of modern America today. I'll regret the day that Dr. Adkins retires, and hopefully, it won't be for a long time. He seems to enjoy his practice, even after all of these years.
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Dr. Adkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adkins accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkins.
