Dr. Stanley Antolak, MD
Dr. Stanley Antolak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
St. John's Hospital1575 Beam Ave, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (763) 537-6000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Dr Antolak is one of the best doctors I have ever had. He did two surgeries and called me up personally to check on me.
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Dr. Antolak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Antolak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antolak.
