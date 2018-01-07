Dr. Stanley Appel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Appel, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Appel, MD
Dr. Stanley Appel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Appel's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Neurology6560 Fannin St Ste 802, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3760
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stanley Appel is awesome! I went to two different major hospital systems and can say with confidence that my experience with Dr. Appel and his team is notches above the others. His entire staff is great. He has dedicated his life to the research of motor neuron diseases and truly cares about his patients. I couldn’t recommend him more! 6-7 stars at least.
About Dr. Stanley Appel, MD
- Neurology
- 63 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurology
Dr. Appel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Appel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Appel has seen patients for Anterior Horn Disease, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Appel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.