Dr. Stanley Ardoin, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Ardoin, MD
Dr. Stanley Ardoin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Ardoin works at
Dr. Ardoin's Office Locations
Randy Hendrix Lpc Lmft PC3280 MARSHALL AVE, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 579-5858
Griffin Memorial Hospital900 E Main St, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 321-4880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stanley Ardoin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1649366998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ardoin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ardoin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ardoin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ardoin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardoin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardoin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardoin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.