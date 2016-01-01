Overview of Dr. Stanley Askin, MD

Dr. Stanley Askin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Askin works at Stanley R. Askin in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Willingboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.