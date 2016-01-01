Overview

Dr. Stanley Bennett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Bennett works at Cigna Medical Group Pharmacy - Westridge in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.