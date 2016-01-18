Dr. Biel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanley Biel, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Biel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group12266 De Paul Dr Ste 205, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 218-2300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
St Louis Cardiology Consultants Ltd.11133 Dunn Rd Ste 2346, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 653-5125
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am truly grateful for the awesome care and treatment from the Dr.
About Dr. Stanley Biel, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1154327039
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biel has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Biel speaks Telugu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Biel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.