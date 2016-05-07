Dr. Stanley Boos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Boos, DO
Overview
Dr. Stanley Boos, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Boos works at
Locations
-
1
Boos Stanley C.2001 Oakmont St, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 745-5577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boos?
I met with Dr. Boos for a health concern which I was experiencing. Dr. Boos was very knowledgeable of my condition.He listened to my complaints and answered all of my questions He was quick to call me after viewing my tests results.Dr. Boss and his staff found a quick solution to aid me back to good health. Dr. Boos knows his stuff.
About Dr. Stanley Boos, DO
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154320968
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boos works at
Dr. Boos speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.