Dr. Stanley Boyd, DMD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Boyd, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They graduated from Temple University Hlth Scis Ctr.
Locations
Healthy Chelsea Dental77 W 15th St Apt 5P, New York, NY 10011 Directions (332) 239-1290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Have you ever been to a dentist office and don't want to leave? Dr. Boyd and his staff are beyond excellent. As a new patient, I walked into the office and there was Clara and another employee both so welcoming and affectionate. They make you feel very comfortable. Once I went beyond the reception area and met Dr. Boyd, I knew I was in the right place. Dr. Boyd is very pleasant, professional, caring, comforting and an expert at his job. His warm smile assures you that you are in great hands.
About Dr. Stanley Boyd, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Goldwater Meml Hosp-Columbia U
- New York University Medical Ctr
- New York University Medical Ctr
- Temple University Hlth Scis Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boyd using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd speaks Spanish.
412 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
