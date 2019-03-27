Dr. Stanley Braverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Braverman, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Braverman, MD
Dr. Stanley Braverman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Braverman's Office Locations
Braverman Eye Center1050 N Federal Hwy, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 458-2112Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Braverman returned vision to my eyes. I had lost vision due to cataracts. In 1983 I underwent radial keratotomy which complicated my cataract surgery. Dr Braverman performed a miracle, and now I can drive and read without glasses!
About Dr. Stanley Braverman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Eye Ctr
- Tulane University Charity Hosp
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
