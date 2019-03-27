Overview of Dr. Stanley Braverman, MD

Dr. Stanley Braverman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Braverman works at Braverman Eye Center in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.