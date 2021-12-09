Dr. Stanley Buck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Buck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Buck, MD
Dr. Stanley Buck, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Buck works at
Dr. Buck's Office Locations
-
1
Stanley Buck MD PC Dba Renal Consultnt11125 Dunn Rd Ste 304, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 993-4949
-
2
Renal Consultants3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 142A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 993-4949
-
3
Fresenius Medical Care Southwestern Illinois7 PROFESSIONAL DR, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (314) 389-4105
-
4
Renal Care Group - Chouteau4030 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 535-2915
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buck?
He is very personable, takes his time to explain on your level.
About Dr. Stanley Buck, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740251198
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Rush U
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buck accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buck works at
Dr. Buck has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buck speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Buck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.