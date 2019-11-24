Overview

Dr. Stanley Burns, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Burns works at North Hills Family Medical Center in North Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.