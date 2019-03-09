Dr. Stanley Capper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Capper, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Capper, MD is a Dermatologist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Capper works at
Locations
Via Christi Clinic On East 21st (podiatric Surgery)9211 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 609-4521
Dermatology Clinic835 N HILLSIDE ST, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 685-4395
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capper?
Dr Capper was very sweet and took time to answer questions. He treated my chemo related skin reactions and answered all my questions patently. Very kind man.
About Dr. Stanley Capper, MD
- Dermatology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capper works at
Dr. Capper has seen patients for Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
