Dr. Stanley Carmichael, MD
Dr. Stanley Carmichael, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Carmichael's Office Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3721
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1093730921
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus|Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carmichael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carmichael using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carmichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
