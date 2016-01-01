Overview of Dr. Stanley Carmichael, MD

Dr. Stanley Carmichael, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Carmichael works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.